Swimming: Joseph Schooling fails to make semi-finals, will not defend 100m Olympic butterfly crown

TOKYO: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will not defend his men's 100m butterfly title after failing to qualify for the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (Jul 29).



Schooling finished last in his heats at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, clocking a time of 53.12s.



The top 16 qualify for the semi-finals of the event.



Schooling’s national record stands at 50.39s, which he achieved in the 2016 Rio Olympics. It earned him an Olympic record and a gold medal.



Schooling’s compatriot Quah Zheng Wen also missed out on the semi-finals as he timed 52.39s.

