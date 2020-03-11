Tokyo Olympics organisers say no plans to postpone or cancel 2020 Games

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Wednesday that neither the Tokyo 2020 organising committee nor the International Olympic Committee was considering postponing or cancelling the 2020 Games despite the spread of coronavirus.

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Wednesday that neither the Tokyo 2020 organising committee nor the International Olympic Committee was considering postponing or cancelling the 2020 Games despite the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, a member of the organising committee's executive board had told Reuters that a delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)