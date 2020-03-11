Tokyo Olympics organisers say no plans to postpone or cancel 2020 Games

Sport

Tokyo Olympics organisers say no plans to postpone or cancel 2020 Games

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Wednesday that neither the Tokyo 2020 organising committee nor the International Olympic Committee was considering postponing or cancelling the 2020 Games despite the spread of coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: A woman poses for a photo through The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Earlier, a member of the organising committee's executive board had told Reuters that a delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

