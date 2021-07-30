Swimming: Quah Ting Wen finishes last in heat, does not make 50m freestyle semis at Olympics

TOKYO: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen finished eighth and last in her women’s 50m freestyle heat on Friday (Jul 30) and did not make the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.



At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the Singaporean clocked a time of 26.16s. Her heat was won by Lidon Munoz with a time of 25.10s.



The 28-year-old finished in 40th position overall among 81 competitors.



Quah’s national record stands at 24.92s, which she clocked at the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup in Japan.



Earlier this week, Quah managed a time of 56.36s in the heats of the women's 100m freestyle.



Quah finished in eighth and last place in her heat, and placed 36th out of 51 swimmers overall.

