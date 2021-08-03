Sailing: Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low finish historic Games campaign in tenth

ENOSHIMA: Singapore’s Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low ended their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a tenth placed overall finish in a fleet of 21 after they completed their 49er fx event medal race on Tuesday (Aug 3).

Lim and Low, who are Asian Games champions, finished last in the medal race. The duo were the first Singaporean sailors to qualify for a medal race at the Olympics.

The medal race was won by Argentina, with Norway coming in second, and Brazil in third.



While the points from the medal race are worth double, points from previous races are counted into the sailors’ total score as well.



This meant that Brazil took gold, Germany silver and Netherlands bronze.



After the first leg of the race, Lim and Low were eighth, ahead of the teams from Great Britain and France.



While the Singaporeans reached the heights of fifth later on, they would come in tenth, just behind the bronze-winning Netherlands duo.



On Saturday, the duo finished ninth overall in the women's 49er FX event to make the cut for the medal race.



