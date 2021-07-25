Equestrian: Singapore's Caroline Chew out of dressage after horse suffers 'freak' injury

TOKYO: Singapore equestrian Caroline Chew was eliminated from the dressage qualifiers on Sunday (Jul 25) after her horse Tribiani was found to be bleeding from the mouth, bringing an abrupt end to the country's first foray into the sport at the Olympics.

"It was a bit of a freak accident ... He was feeling really good actually, presenting really well and then just caught his lip in the corner, I think. I didn't feel it happen, but obviously the judge saw it," Chew told reporters.

Chew was competing with her 17-year-old horse in the individual dressage event, also known as horse ballet, at the Tokyo Olympics.

She had earlier said that competing in the Games had been very unexpected after New Zealand withdrew from a qualifying event, clearing the way for her to represent Singapore.

A New Zealand rider withdrew at the last minute from the Dressage Grand Prix in Le Mans, France, in April. Chew's score locked in a personal best of 69.674, which well surpassed the requirement of 66 for Olympics qualification.

"I would say (it's) quite miraculous we got here anyway. It was great and I felt really humbled and privileged to be the first Singaporean at the Olympic Games for equestrian. It's kind of a shame how it ended," the 29-year-old full-time lawyer said.

According to Chew's LinkedIn page, she has represented Singapore at the Southeast Asian Games in 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

The team and individual medals for dressage will be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.



