Table tennis: Clarence Chew’s Olympic dream ends after defeat in second round

TOKYO: Singapore's Clarence Chew’s Olympic Games campaign came to a close on Sunday (Jul 24) as he lost 1-4 (7-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12) to Austria’s Daniel Habesohn.

At the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Chew who is ranked 186th in the world, gave an excellent account of himself against an opponent who is in the world’s top 50.

Singapore table tennis player Clarence Chew plays Austria’s Daniel Habesohn at Tokyo Olympics on Jul 25, 2021. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council)

Chew was hoping to upset a higher-ranked opponent for the second time in two days after beating Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw 4-2.

Chew started the match well, racing to a 3-0 lead. But his experienced Austrian opponent clawed the score back to 6-6, and took the first game 11-7.

Singapore table tennis player Clarence Chew starts the match well, racing to a 3-0 lead. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council)

The second game was even more tightly contested than the first as Chew kept himself in the game till late on when Habesohn pulled away to make it 11-9.

Chew refused to go down without a fight, and tried his best to keep pace with Habesohn in the third game. But the Austrian proved too strong as he won 11-8.

Singapore table tennis player Clarence Chew gives an excellent account of himself against a higher-ranked opponent in the second round at Tokyo Olympics on Jul 25, 2021. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council)

But the Singaporean fought back. He amassed a lead by as much as five points in the fourth game and kept his hopes alive with a 11-6 win.

And he continued that form into the next game, as he led by 6-3. But a series of mistakes saw Habesohn make a comeback before he took the game 12-10.

