Table tennis: Yu Mengyu progresses to next round in Olympics after cruising to victory
TOKYO: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu has progressed to the next round of the women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics after a 4-0 win over Portugal’s Shao Jieni on Sunday (Jul 25).
Yu, who is currently ranked 47th in the world, made light work of Shao, winning 11-3, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9.
The 31-year-old looked in imperious form and her victory against a 63rd ranked opponent never looked in doubt at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
"I didn't allow myself to let my guard down for one second during the game - even if I'm winning or losing a point," Yu told reporters.
Yu will next face Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching in the next round. "Tomorrow I hope to play better in terms of my speed and flow during the match," Yu added.
Cheng is currently ranked eighth in the world, just ahead of Singapore’s Feng Tianwei.
