Table tennis: Yu Mengyu progresses to next round in Olympics after cruising to victory

TOKYO: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu has progressed to the next round of the women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics after a 4-0 win over Portugal’s Shao Jieni on Sunday (Jul 25).

Yu, who is currently ranked 47th in the world, made light work of Shao, winning 11-3, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9.

Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu wins Portugal's Shao Jieni 11-3, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9 at Tokyo Olympics on Jul 25, 2021. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council)

The 31-year-old looked in imperious form and her victory against a 63rd ranked opponent never looked in doubt at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

"I didn't allow myself to let my guard down for one second during the game - even if I'm winning or losing a point," Yu told reporters.

Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu, ranked 47th in the world, plays at Tokyo Olympics on Jul 25, 2021. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council)

Yu will next face Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching in the next round. "Tomorrow I hope to play better in terms of my speed and flow during the match," Yu added.

Cheng is currently ranked eighth in the world, just ahead of Singapore’s Feng Tianwei.

