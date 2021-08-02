Olympics: South Korea's Kim and Kong win women's doubles bronze

TOKYO: Two South Korean teams faced off on Monday (Aug 2) in a battle for the women's doubles bronze in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, with world number five pair Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong prevailing over their compatriots, who are ranked a notch higher.

Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan were unable to recover from a tough first game despite doing much better in the second, and lost 21-10 21-17 to Kim and Kong.

"Since we know each other very well, we tried to pretend this was practice not the real match so that we didn't feel nervous," Kong said.



Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu bagged the women's doubles gold medal, leaving China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan with the silver after a match that ended 21-19, 21-15.



The men's singles finals will be held later in the day between world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and China's Chen Long, the champion from the 2016 Rio Games.

