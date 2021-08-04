Swimming: Chantal Liew finishes 23rd in women’s 10km swim at Olympics

TOKYO: Singapore’s Chantal Liew finished 23rd in a field of 25 swimmers in the women’s 10km swim at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (Aug 4).



Liew clocked a time of 2:08.17.9 held at Odaiba Marine Park.



Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha took gold in the marathon swimming race, crossing the line in 1:59:30.8. Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands came in second, just 0.9 seconds behind, followed by the Australian Kareena Lee in third.



This is Liew’s debut outing at the Games, and the first time a Singaporean has competed in this discipline at the Olympics.



