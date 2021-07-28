Swimming: Quah Ting Wen places last in 100m freestyle heat at Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Quah Ting Wen clocked a time of 56.36 in the heats of the women's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday (Jul 28).

Quah finished in eighth and last place in her heat, which was won by Fanny Teijonsalo of Finland with a time of 54.69, and failed to make it to the semi-finals.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Quah placed 36th out of 51 swimmers overall.

Quah holds the Singapore national record for the women's 100m freestyle, clocking a time of 54.62 at the 2019 Singapore National Swimming Championships.

The 100m freestyle is the first of Quah's two events at the Tokyo Olympics. She will also compete in the 50m freestyle on Friday.

Quah secured her spot at the Games earlier this month through universality rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

