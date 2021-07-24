Taekwondo: Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit wins women's 49kg gold at Tokyo Olympics

CHIBA, Japan: Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit, the bronze medallist in Rio five years ago, beat Spanish teenager Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win the women's 49kg taekwondo gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (Jul 24).

Serbia's Tijana Bogdanovic and Israel's Abishag Semberg won the two bronze medals.



Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain (left) in action against Panipak Wongphatthanakit of Thailand in the Tokyo Olympics women's taekwondo 49kg gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on Jul 24, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer)

