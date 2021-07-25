Olympics: Singapore's Tan Sze En exits artistic gymnastics competition

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Tan Sze En failed to progress beyond the qualifying round of the women’s individual artistic gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday (Jul 25).

Making her Olympic debut at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the 21-year-old Stanford University student scored a total 22.866pts. She did not finish in the standing, as she competed in only two events.

The individual all-around category for artistic gymnastics consists of four events: Vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Tan competed in the balance beam and the floor exercise, forgoing the other two events.

She scored 11.833pts for the floor exercise to finish in 13th place among 17 competitors. In the balance beam event, Tan finished 17th out of 19 with a score of 11.033pts.

