Olympics: Wang wins China's sixth weightlifting gold

TOKYO: Wang Zhouyu won the women's 87kg class on Monday (Aug 2) to give China its sixth gold medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old lifted a combined weight of 270kg, a comfortable 7kg more than Ecuador's Tamara Salazar who took silver with 263kg.

Dominican Republic's Crismery Santana claimed bronze with 256kg.

Wang led after completing a lift of 120kg at her third attempt in the snatch following an unexpected failure at 115kg on her first attempt.

In the clean and jerk, she failed in a bid to lift 160kg to break her record set at the 2019 world championships.

