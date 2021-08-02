Olympics: Singapore beat France in women’s table tennis team event, to face favourites China in quarter-finals

Singapore's Lin Ye (left) and Singapore's Yu Mengyu (second from left) return a shot to France's Stephanie Loeuillette (right) and France's Jia Nan Yuan (second from right) during their women's team round of 16 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Aug 2, 2021. (Photo: JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)
matthew mohan - byline
Matthew Mohan
TOKYO: Singapore’s women’s table tennis team have progressed to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics after they beat France 3-0 on Monday (Aug 2).

They will next face defending champions China, who swept past Austria on Sunday.

Singapore got off to a strong start in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium after Lin Ye and Yu Mengyu combined to win their doubles match 3-0.

World number 9 Feng Tianwei followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Prithika Pavade stretch Singapore’s lead.

Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye
Lin Ye, Yu Mengyu and Feng Tianwei. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Table Tennis Association)

Yu Mengyu then wrapped up the tie in the second singles when she beat Yuan Jia Nan 3-1.

Sixth seed Singapore will face the top-ranked team, China, on Tuesday. 

Source: CNA/ic

