Olympics: Singapore beat France in women’s table tennis team event, to face favourites China in quarter-finals

TOKYO: Singapore’s women’s table tennis team have progressed to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics after they beat France 3-0 on Monday (Aug 2).



They will next face defending champions China, who swept past Austria on Sunday.



Singapore got off to a strong start in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium after Lin Ye and Yu Mengyu combined to win their doubles match 3-0.



World number 9 Feng Tianwei followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Prithika Pavade stretch Singapore’s lead.

Lin Ye, Yu Mengyu and Feng Tianwei. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Table Tennis Association)

Yu Mengyu then wrapped up the tie in the second singles when she beat Yuan Jia Nan 3-1.



Sixth seed Singapore will face the top-ranked team, China, on Tuesday.

