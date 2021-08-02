Olympics: Singapore beat France in women’s table tennis team event, to face favourites China in quarter-finals
TOKYO: Singapore’s women’s table tennis team have progressed to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics after they beat France 3-0 on Monday (Aug 2).
They will next face defending champions China, who swept past Austria on Sunday.
Singapore got off to a strong start in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium after Lin Ye and Yu Mengyu combined to win their doubles match 3-0.
World number 9 Feng Tianwei followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Prithika Pavade stretch Singapore’s lead.
Yu Mengyu then wrapped up the tie in the second singles when she beat Yuan Jia Nan 3-1.
Sixth seed Singapore will face the top-ranked team, China, on Tuesday.
