Table tennis: Singapore's Yu Mengyu beats Japan’s Ishikawa to book Tokyo Olympics semi-final spot
TOKYO: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu has qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s singles table tennis event after beating Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa 4-1 at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (Jul 28).
This is the first time a Singaporean has reached the semi-finals of an Olympic Games table tennis singles event since Feng Tianwei in 2012.
Yu had also made the quarter-finals in the 2016 Rio Olympics. But she fell to North Korea’s Kim Song-i, and failed to put herself in contention for a medal.
Yu had a 7-8 head-to-head record against her opponent going into the game. Ishikawa is ranked 10th in the world, while Yu is ranked 47th.
In a very tight first game, Yu proved she could hold her own against her opponent. But Ishikawa pulled away, taking it 11-8.
The Singaporean battled back in the second, and took a 6-3 lead. She then stretched it to 11-5, capitalising on a number of errors by Ishikawa.
But the Japanese fought back in the third, and built up a lead only for Yu to level at 8-8. But the Singaporean displayed nerves of steel as she took the game 14-12.
And once again, the Singaporean kept her composure, pulling away from her opponent in the fourth. She sealed it with a lengthy rally in the fourth, taking the game 11-6.
With Ishikawa looking frazzled, Yu cruised through the final game 11-2.
