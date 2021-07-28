Table tennis: Singapore's Yu Mengyu beats Japan’s Ishikawa to book Tokyo Olympics semi-final spot

TOKYO: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu has qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s singles table tennis event after beating Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa 4-1 at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (Jul 28).

This is the first time a Singaporean has reached the semi-finals of an Olympic Games table tennis singles event since Feng Tianwei in 2012.

Yu had also made the quarter-finals in the 2016 Rio Olympics. But she fell to North Korea’s Kim Song-i, and failed to put herself in contention for a medal.

Yu had a 7-8 head-to-head record against her opponent going into the game. Ishikawa is ranked 10th in the world, while Yu is ranked 47th.

Singapore's Yu Mengyu competes against Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa during their women's singles quarter-finals table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Jul 28, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)

In a very tight first game, Yu proved she could hold her own against her opponent. But Ishikawa pulled away, taking it 11-8.

The Singaporean battled back in the second, and took a 6-3 lead. She then stretched it to 11-5, capitalising on a number of errors by Ishikawa.

But the Japanese fought back in the third, and built up a lead only for Yu to level at 8-8. But the Singaporean displayed nerves of steel as she took the game 14-12.

Singapore's Yu Mengyu celebrates after defeating Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa during their women's singles quarter-finals table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Jul 28, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)

And once again, the Singaporean kept her composure, pulling away from her opponent in the fourth. She sealed it with a lengthy rally in the fourth, taking the game 11-6.

With Ishikawa looking frazzled, Yu cruised through the final game 11-2.

