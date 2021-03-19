Tokyo organisers to meet Saturday; debate on foreign spectators expected

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will meet with Japanese government officials on Saturday evening, the event's local organising committee said, with discussion of whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda.

The meeting, from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), will be held by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by John Stonestreet)