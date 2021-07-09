4 more athletes chosen to represent Singapore at Paralympic Games

SINGAPORE: Four more athletes, including Singapore's first representative in para-powerlifting Nur 'Aini Mohamad Yasli, have been selected to compete in next month's Paralympic Games.



Equestrians Laurentia Tan, who is a silver medallist at the Games, as well as Gemma Foo and Maximillian Tan, have also been chosen to represent the country, the Singapore National Paralympic Council announced on Friday (Jul 9).



Nur 'Aini, who is the first woman on Singapore's national para-powerlifting team, thanked her mother for being her "main pillar of support" in striving towards her achievement.

"To compete in the Paralympics has always been my dream. I believe that great things can happen when you trust yourself and your ability," she said.



Equestrians Gemma Foo (left), Laurentia Tan (centre) and Maximillian Tan will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photos: Gemma Foo, Laurentia Tan, Maximillian Tan)

Tokyo 2020 will be the fourth Games for Laurentia Tan, who will partner Foo and Maximillian Tan for the trio's third Paralympic participation in the dressage team event.



"There is no greater feeling than representing your country at the highest level. After all that we have been through the past year, I am elated that the team's efforts and sacrifices have paid off," said Laurentia Tan.

"Now, just as in past editions, we will give our best and strive to do Singapore proud."



The quartet will join the six athletes who were earlier selected to represent Singapore at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which start on Aug 24.

The national Paralympics team is set to compete in six sports: Archery, athletics, cycling, equestrian sports, powerlifting and swimming.

Team selections for the Paralympics will continue until the end of July.



