Tokyo test events for skateboarding, shooting delayed until May

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shooting, initially scheduled for April 26-30, has been pushed back to May 17-21 and skateboarding was moved to May 13-14 from the original April 28-29 dates, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

