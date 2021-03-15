Tokyo test events for skateboarding, shooting delayed until May
Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation.
Shooting, initially scheduled for April 26-30, has been pushed back to May 17-21 and skateboarding was moved to May 13-14 from the original April 28-29 dates, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
