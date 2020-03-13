Tokyo to postpone opening ceremony of Olympic aquatics centre over coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday that it would postpone the opening ceremony of the Olympic aquatics centre due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO: The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday that it would postpone the opening ceremony of the Olympic aquatics centre due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The opening ceremony had been planned for March 22, Tokyo said in a statement.

