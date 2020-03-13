Tokyo to postpone opening ceremony of Olympic aquatics centre over coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday that it would postpone the opening ceremony of the Olympic aquatics centre due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past walk past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO: The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday that it would postpone the opening ceremony of the Olympic aquatics centre due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The opening ceremony had been planned for March 22, Tokyo said in a statement.

