Tokyo torchlighting ceremony hit by coronavirus measures

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week as the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) introduced measures to protect against the coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.

The torch lighting in Olympia, which marks the start of a relay that will end with the opening ceremony on July 24 in Tokyo, will be held at the site of the ancient Olympic Games on March 12.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)