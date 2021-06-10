Tokyo vaccination centre to offer shots to younger people as Olympics loom - media

A mass vaccination centre in Tokyo will begin booking COVID-19 shots for people under 65 years old from Saturday, the Sankei Newspaper reported on Thursday, as Japan ramps up efforts to inoculate people before the 2020 Olympics open next month.

Japan began vaccinating frontline health workers and elderly people in February, but the slow pace compared with other major industrialised nations has spurred calls for the Tokyo Games to be delayed again or cancelled.

Many Japanese are worried the country is unprepared to host tens of thousands of foreign athletes and Olympic officials as its healthcare system struggles with a fourth wave of infections.

The Tokyo vaccination centre will also begin taking appointments by telephone for the first time from Saturday, in addition to online bookings in a bid to encourage more people to use the centre, the Sankei reported.

A spokeswoman at the Ministry of Defence, which operates the site, declined to comment on the telephone and did not immediately respond to an email.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday said Japan aims to finish vaccinating all citizens requesting shots by October-November. That may require around 1 million injections a day.

With less than 50 days before the Olympics open, Japan has vaccinated just over a tenth of its population with at least one dose. Organizers this month will decide whether to allow people in Japan to attend events after earlier banning overseas spectators.

