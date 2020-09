Swede Gustavsson to coach Australian women's football team: Report

MELBOURNE: Tony Gustavsson, who helped the United States win back-to-back Women's World Cups, has been appointed coach of the Australian women's soccer team, broadcaster SBS reported on Tuesday (Sep 29).

The 47-year-old Swede was an assistant to US head coach Jill Ellis who led the Americans to their 2015 World Cup win in Canada and their successful title defence in France last year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The former coach of the Australian women's team Ante Milicic stepped down in July because of the delay of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Milicic, seventh-ranked Australia disappointed at the Women's World Cup, bowing out at the round of 16 with defeat on penalties to Norway.