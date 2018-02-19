Too early to comment on doping scandal: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Jun 21, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)

MOSCOW: Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday (Feb 19) it was too early to comment on an investigation into suspected doping at the winter Olympics by a Russian sportsman.

Alexander Krushelnitsky, a bronze-medallist along with his wife in mixed-doubles curling, is suspected of having tested positive for meldonium.

Peskov said it would be wise to wait for the results of the final doping tests in his case before drawing any conclusions.

