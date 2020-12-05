Too early to discuss Jimenez return, says Wolves boss Nuno

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez is making excellent progress following surgery on a fractured skull but manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday it was too early to set a timeframe for the Mexican striker's return.

Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. He received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken off and rushed to hospital but could be discharged as early as next week.

"It was very serious and everyone was afraid, everyone was worried. As the days go by and, knowing he is being taken good care of, we have been able to return to a normal situation," Nuno said ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at champions Liverpool.

"Now we have to stick together and all our thoughts and prayers go to Raul. It's too early to think about it (Jimenez's return). He is recovering well. It's positive but we know it's a serious situation.

"We are not allowed to visit him, what Raul needs is the company and love of his family. He needs to deal with this situation with his loved ones."

Diogo Jota, who has scored nine goals since joining Liverpool from Wolves in the close season, is set to line up for the first time against his former club and Nuno lauded the 24-year-old forward for hitting the ground running at the Merseyside outfit.

"We are proud and happy Diogo is doing well. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic boy. We shared so many things which will never be forgotten," Nuno said.

"We know his characteristics but we are going to face Liverpool so we have to be aware of their qualities, Diogo plus all the other talented players Liverpool have."

