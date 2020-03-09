Top flight French soccer to be played without fans or with reduced crowd until April 15 - minister

Sport

Top flight French soccer to be played without fans or with reduced crowd until April 15 - minister

All French top flight soccer matches will be played behind closed doors or with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told a press conference on Monday.

Weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris
FILE PHOTO: French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bookmark

PARIS: All French top flight soccer matches will be played behind closed doors or with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told a press conference on Monday.

Maracineanu confirmed on Monday that France's final Six Nations rugby international game against Ireland had been postponed.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark