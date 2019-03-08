Top women's soccer players sue US Soccer for gender discrimination

More than two dozen top women's soccer players sued the U.S. national soccer federation on Friday, claiming the organisation pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

REUTERS: More than two dozen top women's soccer players sued the U.S. national soccer federation on Friday, claiming the organisation pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles federal court, comes three years after several players filed a similar complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)