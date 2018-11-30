Torino coach Mazzarri returns to bench after health scare

Torino coach Walter Mazzarri has been passed fit to return to work after suffering a health scare last week, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

MILAN: Torino coach Walter Mazzarri has been passed fit to return to work after suffering a health scare last week, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The 57-year-old former Napoli, Inter Milan and Watford coach suffered a "sudden illness" last Friday, according to the club, was ordered to rest and sent for checkups.

Advertisement

His place on the bench was taken by his assistant Nicolo Frustalupi for Monday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

"Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that Walter Mazzarri has completed all the exams to which he has been subjected and has resumed his professional activity today, as usual," the club said.

Mazzarri has often cut an angry figure on the touchline this season, frequently raging about the VAR system, and has been sent off twice. His first game back will be at home to Genoa on Sunday.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement