Torino player tests positive for coronavirus

ROME: An unidentified player at Serie A club Torino has tested positive for the coronavirus in the first round of testing ahead of the club's planned return to training.

Serie A clubs have begun to return to training this week after Italy's eight-week lockdown, the longest in Europe, although there has still been no decision on when, or if, the Serie A season can start again.

"During the first medical examinations carried out on the players of Torino FC, a positive result emerged for COVID-19," the club said on its website on Wednesday.

"The player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored." It did not give any further details.

Although Serie A has said that all 20 of its clubs want to restart the season, Torino appear to have been among the less enthusiastic.

The club's president Urbano Cairo said last week that Italy should already be thinking about next season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)