Torino sack Giampaolo and appoint Nicola as replacement

Torino have sacked manager Marco Giampaolo after a run of one win in their last 12 Serie A games and appointed Davide Nicola as his replacement, the Turin club announced on Tuesday.

Torino sit 18th in the standings after their poor start to the season, with former AC Milan boss Giampaolo lasting less than six months as coach.

Nicola, who played for Torino for one season in 2005-06, was last in charge of Genoa, where he was sacked in August despite steering his side to Serie A survival.

"A big accomplishment was made last season, (Nicola) helping Genoa avoid relegation," a Torino statement read. "President Urbano Cairo welcomes back Nicola and wishes him and his staff good luck."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)