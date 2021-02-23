Torino suspend training over concerns of COVID-19 outbreak

ROME: Torino have suspended a training session due to concerns of further COVID-19 cases in the squad, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Three unnamed players tested positive for the virus last week, two on Thursday Feb. 18 and another on Saturday Feb. 20.

"In relation to the contingent situation, relating to further positive COVID-19 cases not yet stabilised and evolving, on the indication of the local health authority Torino Football Club announces that today's training session is suspended pending further tests," a club statement said.

Torino's next game is at home to Sassuolo on Friday in Serie A.

They are 17th in the standings, five points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

