Tottenham beat Ajax to set up Champions League final with Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax Amsterdam on the away goals rule after the teams finished 3-3 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up a showdown with Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Ajax Amsterdam v Tottenham Hotspur
Soccer Football - Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Ajax Amsterdam v Tottenham Hotspur - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - May 8, 2019 Tottenham's Dele Alli in action with Ajax's Dusan Tadic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Spurs beat Ajax 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday and will face Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

