Tottenham beat Ajax to set up Champions League final with Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax Amsterdam on the away goals rule after the teams finished 3-3 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up a showdown with Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Spurs beat Ajax 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday and will face Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid.
