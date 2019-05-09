Tottenham beat Ajax to set up Champions League final with Liverpool

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax Amsterdam on the away goals rule after the teams finished 3-3 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up a showdown with Liverpool in the Champions League final.

AMSTERDAM: Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax Amsterdam on the away goals rule after the teams finished 3-3 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up a showdown with Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Spurs beat Ajax 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday and will face Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid.

