Tottenham end dismal week with win at Villa

BIRMINGHAM: Tottenham Hotspur emerged from the gloom of the past week to claim a morale-boosting 2-0 victory at Aston Villa and climb to sixth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Carlos Vinicius's first league goal for the club, a 29th-minute tap-in, gave Tottenham a halftime lead and Harry Kane's penalty sealed the points for Jose Mourinho's side.

Tottenham's sixth successive away league win against Villa moved them above Everton and Liverpool with 48 points from 29 games, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It was quite a turnaround for Tottenham who were heavily criticised for their performance in last weekend's north London derby defeat by Arsenal and castigated after crashing out of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Villa, who were again without captain and playmaker Jack Grealish, started well but were unable to work Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who barely had a save to make.

They stay in 10th spot with 41 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)