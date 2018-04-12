Tottenham must be ready for Man City backlash - Davies

Tottenham Hotspur must be ready for a Manchester City side that has been stung by three consecutive defeats, defender Ben Davies said ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur must be ready for a Manchester City side that has been stung by three consecutive defeats, defender Ben Davies said ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter.

City's 3-2 home league defeat by Manchester United was sandwiched between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, which saw Pep Guardiola's side lose both to go out 5-1 on aggregate.

"I'm pretty sure they are going to be desperate for the win after the results they have had this week," Davies told Sky Sports News.

"It's been a sticky patch for them but they have been flawless this season. It is going to be a tough game, we are definitely expecting them to come all guns blazing and we've got to be ready for that."

Tottenham are unbeaten in the league since a 4-1 defeat by City at the Etihad in December.

City could wrap up the title if they beat Spurs and United lose at home to bottom-side West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)