Tottenham's Pochettino expects Trippier to be fit for World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is concerned about Kieran Trippier's fitness but is hopeful that the defender will be fit and available for World Cup after sustaining a knee injury in Wednesday's Premier League win over Newcastle United.

England international Trippier, who has established himself at Tottenham this season with 34 appearances across all competitions, limped off late in the second half at Wembley and was replaced by Toby Alderweireld.

"I wish and I hope that he is OK. Of course we are a little bit concerned about the situation," Pochettino told reporters of the 27-year-old.

"I hope fitness is not a big issue, and he can be ready and fit to play at the World Cup. I think it was a twist of his knee."

The victory helped Tottenham secure a top-four finish and seal Champions League qualification for next season.

The north London outfit host Leicester City in the final game of the current campaign on Sunday.

England play Tunisia in their World Cup opener on June 18.

