Tottenham's Vertonghen ruled out until December due to injury

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will not return to action until December after suffering a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Belgian centre back sustained the injury during 2-0 the league victory over Huddersfield Town last month.

Following medical assessment, the club confirmed Vertonghen will continue his recovery with a view to returning to action in about two months.

Vertonghen is set to miss league games against West Ham United, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Champions League group matches against PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan.

Spurs lie fifth in the Premier League table with 18 points from eight matches.

