Tottenham sack manager Pochettino - club statement

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after a poor run of results, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - November 6, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing," Chairman Daniel Levy said.

