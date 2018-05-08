Townsend names six uncapped players for Scotland tour

REUTERS: Scotland coach Gregory Townsend has picked six uncapped players in a 33-man squad for the tour to Canada, U.S. and Argentina next month, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Edinburgh Rugby's Lewis Carmichael is one of the potential debutants alongside club team mate Jamie Ritchie and Harlequins centre James Lang was included for the first time.

Glasgow Warriors trio Matt Fagerson, George Horne and Adam Hastings also earned their first opportunities with the national team as Townsend gave a number of regulars an extended break.

"There are twin goals for this tour - the first is to build on the work we've done so far this season and finish with improved performances," Townsend said in a statement.

"We also have the Rugby World Cup in our thoughts, as this will be our last tour before we leave for Japan next year.

"Touring and staying together for four weeks and experiencing different environments will be very informative - seeing how players get on with each other, how much they improve and how they rise to each challenge we face on tour."

Stuart McInally was named captain in the absence of John Barclay and Greig Laidlaw, who have both been rested for the tour.

Unavailable through injury were Luke Crosbie, John Hardie, Huw Jones, Willem Nel and Hamish Watson.

Scotland play Canada in Edmonton on June 9. A week later, they face the U.S. in Houston before wrapping up the tour against Argentina in Resistencia on June 22.

Full squad

Forwards: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Lewis Carmichael, Allan Dell, David Denton, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Luke Hamilton, Murray McCallum, Stuart McInally, Jamie Ritchie, Tim Swinson, George Turner, Ben Toolis

Backs: Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Alex Dunbar, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Duncan Taylor

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)