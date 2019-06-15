Toyota set pace as 24 Hours of Le Mans starts

LE MANS, France: Hot favourites to defend their crown, Toyota dominated the first hour's racing as the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race got under way on Saturday (Jun 15).

Mike Conway got a flying start in car No 7 from pole position, while defending champion and fellow Toyota driver Sebastien Buemi, in car No 8, was running second after the first hour in the 61-car race due to finish at 1300 GMT on Sunday.

Buemi, who won last year alongside teammates Kazuki Nakajima and the Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso, was left under no illusions about the tussle ahead as Conway broke the lap record on his fourth lap of the Circuit de Sarthe with a time of 3min 17.297sec.

A win for the Toyota hybrids is almost certain, barring an accident, as they have been the only manufacturer on the grid since Porsche and Audi pulled out of the elite LMP1 class, which this year features just six other cars.