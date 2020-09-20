Toyota win 24 Hours of Le Mans for third year in a row

LE MANS, France: Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race for the third year in a row on Sunday.

It was also the third successive title for Japan's Kazuki Nakajima, who was at the wheel of the number eight car for the chequered flag at the Sarthe circuit, and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealander Brendon Hartley, the third member of the crew who replaced double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso in the lineup after the Spaniard's wins in 2018 and 2019, previously won with Porsche in 2017.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)