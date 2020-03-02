Trabzonspor terminate Sturridge's contract

REUTERS: Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has become a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor, the club said on Monday.

Sturridge, who joined Trabzonspor on a three-year deal in August, had seven goals and four assists for the Turkish Super Lig side in all competitions, last making an appearance in a 2-2 draw with Besiktas in February before sustaining a toe injury.

"We thank Daniel Sturridge for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

The club did not reveal why the 30-year-old's contract was terminated.

Sturridge began his professional career at Manchester City in 2006, moving to Premier League rivals Chelsea three years later before sealing a switch to Liverpool in 2013.

He won the Premier League, two FA Cups and the Champions League at Chelsea. He added another Champions League medal at Liverpool last season.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)