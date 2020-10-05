Transfer deadline day moves

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH

Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds (US$32 million).

