Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH

Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds (US$32 million).

