Tratnik claims Giro stage 16 as Almeida retains overall lead

REUTERS: Team Bahrain McLaren's Jan Tratnik edged past Ben O'Connor in a two-man finish on Tuesday to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 229-kilometre route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli.

A chase group including Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Swift threatened to haul in solo leader Tratnik but only O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) was strong enough to set up an exciting finish with 12 km remaining.

Tratnik held off the Australian rider to secure his most prestigious professional result, while Italian Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) finished third.

Around 13 minutes behind the stage winner, Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) made a late charge to extend his overall race lead to 17 seconds.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)