Triathlon - Frenchman Luis defends world title in one-off race in Hamburg

REUTERS: France's Vincent Luis defended his title to be crowned the World Triathlon Series (WTS) champion in the one-off race in Hamburg on Saturday.

The champion is usually decided after a series of events in the WTS calendar but with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all other events this year, the race in Hamburg became the standalone world championship.

On the home stretch, Luis was in the lead group along with compatriot Leo Bergere and Portugal's Vasco Vilaca before the 31-year-old surged ahead with 300 metres left and finished with a time of 49 minutes and 13 seconds.

Vilaca finished second for silver, two seconds behind Luis, while Bergere finished third a further three seconds behind as the two triathletes celebrated their first ever WTS podium finishes.

Briton two-times champion Alistair Brownlee was the first triathlete out of the water after the 750 metre swim in Lake Stadtpark.

However, he was soon overtaken on the 20 km bike ride which included six laps. Following the five-kilometre run to the finish, the two-times Olympic gold medallist finished ninth.

The women's elite race is to be held later on Saturday with American Katie Zafares also looking to defend her title.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)