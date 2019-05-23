Triathlon: Olympic triathlete crashes into deer in London

Sport

Triathlon: Olympic triathlete crashes into deer in London

British Olympic triathlete Stuart Hayes has shattered his pelvis after crashing into a deer on his bike in London's Richmond Park.

FILE PHOTO: Britain&apos;s Stuart Hayes competes in the men&apos;s triathlon final during the Londo
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: British Olympic triathlete Stuart Hayes has shattered his pelvis after crashing into a deer on his bike in London's Richmond Park.

Hayes, 40, who helped Alistair Brownlee win gold at the 2012 London Olympics, was cycling down a hill when a deer rushed across the road in front of him.

"As I hit the bend a deer ran straight out across the road into me. I hit it on the head - it sent me flying and I landed on my hip. Originally I thought I was fine but when I tried to stand up my leg just buckled," Hayes told the Evening Standard.

At the 2012 Games, Hayes was selected to represent Team GB as a 'domestique' to Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, helping the brothers to gold and bronze medals respectively.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark