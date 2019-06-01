Tsitsipas sweats into French Open fourth round

PARIS: Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dug deep to book his place in the French Open fourth round on Saturday, completing a 7-5 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) victory against Serbian Filip Krajinovic after play was suspended on Friday night.

For his second straight last-16 appearance at a Grand Slam, the 20-year-old Tsitsipas set up a potentially explosive clash with 2015 Roland Garros champion, Stan Wawrinka after the Swiss wrapped up a 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 7-6(8) victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

That match was also interrupted on Friday night and Wawrinka had the court One crowd on their feet as he rallied back from 6-2 down in the third-set tiebreak.

Earlier, Tsitsipas resumed his match at 5-5 in the third and looked wobbly in losing the tiebreak before finally winning in four sets thanks to his opponent's nerves on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

A runner-up in Madrid and semi-finalist in Rome in the run-up to the claycourt Grand Slam, Tsitsipas had breezed through the first two sets and appeared on the brink of a no-nonsense win when play resumed in searing heat on Saturday.

But Krajinovic threw everything he had at Tsitsipas, which unsettled the 20-year-old.

Two straight double faults handed a break to Krajinovic in the fourth set, but the Serbian let his guard down and allowed Tsitsipas to get another crack at a tiebreak.

The Greek saved a set point as Krajinovic lost his composure, hitting long on the first match point.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra)