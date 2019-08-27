Tsurenko withdraws from US Open with elbow injury

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a right elbow injury, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Tsurenko, who lost in the New York quarter-final last year to eventual champion Naomi Osaka, was scheduled to face Belgian Kirsten Flipkens in first round action on Tuesday.

World number 40 Tsurenko's place in the draw will be taken by China's lucky loser Wang Xiyu, the reigning U.S. Open junior champion.

