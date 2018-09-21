Tui missing from Wallabies squad after family death, fan altercation

SYDNEY: Loose forward Lukhan Tui was a noticeable absentee from the Wallabies squad to face South Africa and Argentina in the final two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

The 21-year-old had told his team mates after their 23-19 loss to the Pumas on the Gold Coast that he would probably not be available for the rest of the year following the match.

Advertisement

Tui played the game at Robina just days after the sudden death of his step father and was involved in an altercation with a fan who remonstrated with the team following the loss.

Uncapped scrumhalf Jake Gordon and loose forward Angus Cottrell have been called into the 30-man squad for their clash with the Springboks in Port Elizabeth on Sept. 30 and Argentina in Salta on Oct. 6.

Another loose forward, Pete Samu, misses the trip after suffering a knee injury in the Argentina match that will sideline him for four weeks.

"There’s an opportunity presented to us now to get some good victories overseas and that’s going to come from consistency in the way that we play," coach Michael Cheika said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have got some news additions to the squad and these guys have shown plenty of grit and determination to get an opportunity at a higher level so now we’re looking for them to add that to the mix."We’re very determined to make sure that we repay the faith and show people what we’re about in the way we play."

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell*, Folau Faingaa, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Taniela Tupou.

Backs - Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon*, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua.

*denotes uncapped player

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)